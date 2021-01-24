Greg Olsen Announces Official Decision On NFL Future

Greg Olsen has been such a great player for the last decade, but it’s officially time for him to hang up his cleats.

During this Sunday’s pregame show for FOX Sports, Olsen announced that he’s retiring from the NFL and pursuing a career in broadcasting. He’s going to join the network next season in an analyst role.

“After 14 years of playing in this league, I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish, proud of the relationships, and everything the game has given me,” Olsen said. “But when it’s time, it’s time. My time in the NFL has now come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter and I’m excited that chapter involves the FOX family.”

Judging by the way he made this announcement, Olsen’s transition from athlete to broadcaster should be smooth.

Olsen had a prolific career in the NFL, finishing with 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 78 touchdowns. His best years were in Carolina where he formed a dynamic duo with Cam Newton.

Following his nine-year stint with the Panthers, the Pro Bowl tight end signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Injuries plagued him for most of the 2020 season, as he had just 24 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Though he didn’t finish his career with a Super Bowl ring, Olsen made the Pro Bowl on three separate occasions and was named to the All-Pro team twice.