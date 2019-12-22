Greg Olsen Has Brutally Honest Comment On Panthers Season

At the midway point of the season, the Carolina Panthers were 5-3. From that moment onward, they have imploded.

Today’s 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts was Carolina’s seventh in a row. They will limp into next week’s season finale against the New Orleans Saints as the worst team in the NFC South.

After today’s game, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen did not pull any punches. Olsen held himself and all of his teammates accountable.

Honesty like this from an accomplished veteran who has played for some outstanding Carolina teams is incredibly sobering.

More Greg Olsen: "This is about as rock-bottom as it gets… So many times, guys want to … lie to everybody, and give token cliché talks. That shit’s out the window. We have failed. I failed. Every guy in this locker room has failed, everyone associated (with team) has failed." — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 22, 2019

The offseason promises more transition for the Panthers. The team fired longtime coach Ron Rivera during the season and will need to replace him.

Additionally, a major choice has to be made regarding Cam Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP and most accomplished quarterback in franchise history has battled injuries the last several seasons, and the Panthers must decide whether or not to stick with him or cut bait.

One of the most successful teams in the NFC over the last few seasons, the Panthers have a lot of pending questions to deal with regarding their future.