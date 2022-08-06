Here's When The Panthers May Decide Between Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has an important decision to make at quarterback. He'll have to pick between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

Darnold and Mayfield have been splitting reps with the first-team offense during training camp.

After a scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, Rhule provided an update on the team's quarterback battle.

Rhule revealed that he won't name a starting quarterback until after the Panthers' preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots.

"I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week," Rhule said, via ESPN. "The Patriots week is a true litmus test for us. That will really show us where guys are."

Rhule got a close look at his quarterbacks during this Saturday's scrimmage.

Mayfield completed 14-of-21 passes with a long touchdown and an interception. Darnold, meanwhile, was 20-of-28 with a touchdown and an interception.

The Panthers should have a better understanding of which quarterback is a better fit in Rhule's scheme after the first two preseason games.