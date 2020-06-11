How Jerry Richardson Will Reportedly Handle His Statue Being Removed

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers announced the removal of the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson that sits outside the stadium.

“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down,” the team said in a statement. “We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”

The team removed the statue ahead of protests coming to the Charlotte area. However, one local reporter said the team does not plan to put the statue back in place.

Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer said its permanent home will be an “undisclosed storage facility.” Fowler said Richardson doesn’t plan to sue the Panthers to have the statue erected outside the stadium.

From the report:

A source with direct knowledge of the situation said the statue is not important to Richardson and that he has turned the page on that chapter of his life. The source also said that Richardson, who owned the team from 1993-2018, doesn’t plan to champion any lawsuits advocating the statue’s return to the stadium.

Richardson sold the team to current owner David Tepper in 2018 following an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

The NFL fined him a record $2.75 million after the league’s investigation substantiated allegations of both sexual and racial misconduct.

