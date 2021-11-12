How Much Cam Newton Will “Realistically” Make With Panthers

The Panthers signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton was a surprise. How much they’re paying him for the rest of this season is even more stunning.

Carolina signed Newton to a one-year deal worth up to $10(!) million on Thursday morning. That’s a lot of money for a veteran quarterback who’ll play just a half of a season.

As pointed out by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Thursday evening, though, that $10 million mark is a bit unrealistic. Newton will most likely make only $6 million of the $10 million. A portion of that money ($4.5 million) is guaranteed while $1.5 million is a roster bonus. The remaining can be made through incentives which would require a Super Bowl run and MVP award.

A one-year, $6 million deal seems much more fitting for Newton, who hasn’t played a single snap this season.

“Cam Newton realistically will make $6 million for the rest of this season, with incentives up to $10 million if he leads a Super Bowl with the #Panthers, who remain in contention as they continue to search for their post-Cam QB.”

Cam Newton realistically will make $6 million for the rest of this season, with incentives up to $10 million if he leads a Super Bowl with the #Panthers, who remain in contention as they continue to search for their post-Cam QB. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Xxjy3Sg5z8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2021

Well, that explains it. Cam Newton will realistically make just $6 million for the rest of this season unless he wins a Super Bowl and MVP award this year.

The Carolina Panthers are bringing in Newton as a half-year rental with all eyes on 2022. There’s no doubt the Panthers will make a run after a new quarterback, whether it be through the draft or in the trade market. Deshaun Watson could be someone to keep an eye on.

Newton will most likely make the first start of his 2021 season on Nov. 21 against the Washington Football Team.