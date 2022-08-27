Ian Rapoport Reveals Timeline For Sam Darnold's Return From injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold had to be carted off the field during Friday's preseason finale. Thankfully, he avoided a season-ending injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the belief is that Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain. He's expected to be out four to six weeks.

Rapoport added that Darnold will get a second opinion on his ankle just to be sure.

While this isn't great news, Darnold's injury could've been so much worse. Missing a month of the season won't be a crushing blow to the USC product.

The Panthers have already lost Matt Corral to a season-ending injury. They couldn't really afford to lose Darnold for the entire year as well.

Darnold's injury just solidifies Baker Mayfield's status as the unquestioned starter for the Panthers. Following the team's preseason finale, Mayfield commented on Darnold's injury.

"We're praying for him, thinking about him,'' Mayfield said, via ESPN. "It seemed like he was in good spirits for the most part. You never want to see that with anybody, especially your teammates.''

Darnold was 5-for-11 for 48 yards before getting hurt.

The Panthers should have an update on Darnold as Week 1 inches closer.