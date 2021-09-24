Injury Update For Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

Earlier: The Carolina Panthers have been hit hard with injuries during tonight’s game against the Houston Texans. Rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn is the latest to go down.

Horn sustained a non-contact injury to his right leg while backpedaling during a play in the third quarter. The first-round pick immediately began pointing to his lower leg after going down.

Horn was helped to the sideline by members of the training staff. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

The first-year cover man was later carted to the locker room.

Obviously, any type of non-contact leg injury is worrisome. Best-case scenario for the Panthers is that Horn twisted his ankle. The worst-case is that he broke something or blew out his Achilles.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Horn was taken in for x-rays.

Jayce Horn was taken for x-rays at the stadium after leaving the field on a cart after suffering an injury to his right lower leg. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 24, 2021

Horn is the second major contributor the Panthers have lost tonight. Running back Christian McCaffrey left the game in the second quarter after injuring his hamstring.

Currently, Carolina leads the Texans 14-6 late in the third quarter. You can watch the game on NFL Network.

Update: The Panthers are calling Horn’s issue a foot injury.

Jaycee Horn will not return with a foot injury. Juston Burris doubtful with a groin injury. The bad news gets worse for the Panthers. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) September 24, 2021

That’s a vague description, but surely more specific info will become available throughout the night.