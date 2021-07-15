LaDainian Tomlinson Predicts Rookie Will Have ‘Jalen Ramsey-Type’ Impact

South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn surged during the NFL Draft process, and wound up going No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Even with his momentum, some believed this might be a little high for the Gamecock star. Former NFL great LaDainian Tomlinson wholeheartedly disagrees. He believes Horn will have an immediate impact on the Panthers defense.

“Jaycee Horn, in my opinion, will have a Jalen Ramsey-type of impact on that defense,” he told NFL Network. That is incredibly high praise.

Ramsey was a superstar right off the bat after going No. 5 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-Rookie player his first year, before earning his first First-team All-Pro honors a year later.

Horn has plenty of experience going up against elite talents in the SEC. Now, he finds himself in a division with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas, and Calvin Ridley.

According to Pro Football Focus, Horn played 466 total defensive snaps for South Carolina in seven games last fall. In that time, he allowed just eight receptions on 24 targets, for a total of 116 yards and three touchdowns. He also intercepted a pair of passes, recorded six passes defensed, and recorded 16 total tackles.

The Panthers allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 68-percent of passes last year. Quarterbacks threw for 28 total touchdowns against them, and the team had the second-lowest interception mark in the league with seven.