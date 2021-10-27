Joel Klatt Hearing 1 NFL Coach Might Return To College

We’re not even halfway through the 2021 NFL season, but Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt is already hearing some interesting rumors about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

During a recent appearance on The Herd, Klatt said that Rhule might not be sold on staying in the NFL. If that’s true, he may reportedly consider a return to the collegiate level.

“I’ve been told that Matt Rhule is not all the way in on the NFL moving forward,” Klatt told Colin Cowherd. “And he could potentially come back down to any number of these jobs.”

Rhule is only in his second year with the Panthers. This season began with a lot of promise, but the Panthers are currently on a four-game losing streak.

There’s no denying that Rhule’s coaching style is perfect for college football. He led Temple to back-to-back seasons with 10 wins before accepting an offer from Baylor.

Rhule had a 1-11 record in his first season at Baylor. Two years later, he led the team to an 11-3 record and Sugar Bowl appearance.

It’s way too early to tell if Rhule will actually leave Carolina just two years after signing a seven-year, $60 million contract with the team.

If Rhule actually considers a return to college football, he’ll most likely be at the top of several athletic directors’ wish lists.