Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

There looks to be at least one NFL team that’s making calls on Kirk Cousins.

Per Judd Zulgad, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly approached the Minnesota Vikings about Cousins.

The #Panthers have reportedly made a call to the #Vikings about possibly acquiring QB Kirk Cousins (Per @jzulgad) — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) February 21, 2022

This would have to be a blockbuster deal since Cousins is expected to have a $45M cap hit this coming season.

He’s in the final year of his deal so if the Panthers were to acquire him, they’d likely have to do a new deal with him after the season.

Cousins didn’t lead the Vikings to the playoffs this season, though he did finish with 4,221 yards passing, plus 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The NFL world isn’t surprised that the Panthers would be interested.

Matt Rhule’s obsession with bad QBs continues to be alarming. https://t.co/DigIQt8ake — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) February 21, 2022

A mediocre organization making mediocre moves 😤😤😤😤 https://t.co/21N9Cgm3Ti — KDRoberts (@thakicker11) February 21, 2022

I will find another team until Matt Rhule is gone if this happens. https://t.co/frwp5k2tOk — Johnny Vulture (@UglierInPerson) February 21, 2022

Yes please put Kirk Cousins on the Panthers https://t.co/SC6ofapY3V — Austin Riley’s Rakes (@RileysRakes) February 21, 2022

The Panthers are DESPERATE for a QB https://t.co/xPsCJrpfhh — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) February 21, 2022

Carolina went through some musical chairs at the quarterback position this past season.

Sam Darnold was the starter until he got injured, and then both P.J. Walker and Cam Newton played in most of the Panthers’ remaining games.

This is a team that’s trying to get back to being a contender, though Cousins may not be the quarterback to get them there.