Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon.DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

There looks to be at least one NFL team that’s making calls on Kirk Cousins.

Per Judd Zulgad, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly approached the Minnesota Vikings about Cousins.

This would have to be a blockbuster deal since Cousins is expected to have a $45M cap hit this coming season.

He’s in the final year of his deal so if the Panthers were to acquire him, they’d likely have to do a new deal with him after the season.

Cousins didn’t lead the Vikings to the playoffs this season, though he did finish with 4,221 yards passing, plus 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The NFL world isn’t surprised that the Panthers would be interested.

Carolina went through some musical chairs at the quarterback position this past season.

Sam Darnold was the starter until he got injured, and then both P.J. Walker and Cam Newton played in most of the Panthers’ remaining games.

This is a team that’s trying to get back to being a contender, though Cousins may not be the quarterback to get them there.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.