Longtime Panthers RB Reacts To Cam Newton’s Decision

Many people, including several former teammates, are happy for Cam Newton following the veteran quarterback’s decision to sign with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

We’ve seen Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen weigh in on their former quarterback’s next career venture. Now, Jonathan Stewart has shared his thoughts–and predicted a big season for the onetime No. 1 overall pick.

“Soo happy for Cam! Everyone is about to witness a comeback season like no other!” Stewart wrote on Twitter last night.

Stewart spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers from 2008-17, playing alongside Newton for seven of those years. In 2015, Stewart made his only career Pro Bowl as Newton won MVP and the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl.

The 31-year-old Newton was limited to only two games last season due to injuries. However, in 2018, he played at a high level through 14 games, putting in his best performance since his MVP campaign.

Newton completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his passes in 2018, throwing for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.

If the Patriots can get anything close to that production from Newton this fall, it was worth acquiring him. At his best, Newton is markedly better than second-year pro Jarrett Stidham, who was slated to be New England’s QB1 if they didn’t sign anyone else.

