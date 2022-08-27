Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns.

One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage.

Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from Mayfield is simply absurd. It legitimately gets by a pair of Buffalo Bills defenders.

Running back Chuba Hubbard was on the receiving end of this play.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called it an "aggressive throw" from Mayfield.

"I think the biggest thing is—I guess he’s played two preseason games—he’s protected the ball, kept the ball out of harm’s way,” Rhule said, via Panthers Wire. “At the same time, not afraid to make aggressive throws. The corner route he threw to Chuba [Hubbard] was an aggressive throw."

Mayfield will enter this season with a huge chip on his shoulder simply because of the way things ended in Cleveland.

Ironically enough, the Panthers will kick off the regular season against the Browns.