Look: Baker Mayfield Denies What He Said About The Browns

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Week 1 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns already had plenty of juice before Baker Mayfield reportedly made his NSFW postgame comment recently.

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund said on the "Around the NFL" podcast that Mayfield told her he was going to "f--k [the Browns] up" following the Panthers' final preseason game last week. Naturally, that quote blew up once it got out.

Today, Mayfield denied to reporters that he said that to Frelund about his former team.

"Well, first I didn't say it," Mayfield said. "Obviously, everybody's gonna write whatever story they want. There's history that I've played there the last four years. I'm an extremely competitive person. Everyone knows that. If I wasn't wanting to win, that would be a really big issue of me being the quarterback here. I want to win at everything I do. That will never change."

So, if he didn't say that, what did the former Browns quarterback tell Frelund?

"I didn't even say anything," Mayfield claimed. "I talked to her. I think she addressed it. Obviously you guys can go back and look at what she said."

For what it's worth, Frelund did address the situation further after her podcast comments began making the rounds.

"Oh boy, this is silly," she said. "Don’t make this more than it is. I was wishing him good luck, colorfully. He agreed with me, colorfully. What do you expect anyone to do in this situation…"

If we had to guess, Baker did say what Frelund first claimed he did. He just doesn't want to admit it now.

In fairness to him, he probably never thought the quote would get out when he made it, and Frelund probably would have been better off keeping that exchange to herself.