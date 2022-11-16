Look: Baker Mayfield Is Not Buying The NFL's Claim

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

NFL players have been vocally advocating for their employer to abandon artificial turf and go with natural grass league-wide.

On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield made it clear that he's not buying what the league is saying regarding turf being a better product for players to play on.

“I do know that grass is much better for you than turf is, despite what the 'studies' are," Mayfield told reporters. "I’d like to see who’s doing those studies.

"Grass is just better for you. It's more forgiving. You talk to some of the veterans around the league and they practice on turf, their knees and joints are hurting the next day. To be honest with you, it's kind of common sense. When turf won't give out, your feet get caught in it, compared to grass where you can slip and slide."

NFLPA President JC Tretter shared a letter over the weekend asking the league to replace all slit-film turf immediately.

"The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all," Tretter wrote. "The injuries on slit film are completely avoidable -- both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data -- and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface."

Aaron Rodgers also pushed for the move to grass this week, but added that he doesn't anticipate the NFL will honor the players' wishes.