Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Ready For The Panthers Era

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences)

Baker Mayfield isn't the only member of his family ready for him to start fresh in Carolina.

On the day her husband opened his first training camp with his new team, Emily Mayfield posted a photo on Instagram indicating that she--and the family dog--are excited for this opportunity.

"Fergus says “Go Daddy and go Panthers!!!”💙🖤🤍," she put as the caption.

If it wasn't clear by his wife's posting that Baker and his family are putting Cleveland in their review, video of the quarterback at camp today also told the story.

As Mayfield was taking the field, a