Look: Cam Newton Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Retirement

Over the weekend, Greg Olsen announced that he’s retiring from the NFL. Shortly after the announcement was made, Cam Newton went on social media to congratulate his former teammate on his 14-year career.

Olsen’s best years were with Newton at quarterback, as the All-Pro tight end finished with 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns as a member of the Panthers.

In addition to being a prolific playmaker for Carolina over the course of his nine years there, Olsen was also a tremendous leader – both on and off the field.

Newton highlighted Olsen’s leadership skills during his farewell message to him on Instagram.

“I mean where do I begin…I appreciate your constant drive to be better; I appreciate your selflessness on and off the field; I appreciate your daily drive to push you and others to be better by being an unbelievable person to follow by holding yourself accountable first, but more importantly I appreciate you for being Mr. Reliable! A true legend in every sense of the world,” Newton wrote. “Cheers to one chapter ending and another chapter starting.”

.@gregolsen88 called it a 14-year career. Then he got a tribute from longtime QB @CameronNewton. 🖤💙🤝 pic.twitter.com/hD6FUIvyGT — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2021

The next chapter of Olsen’s life should be great, as he revealed his future plans on Sunday.

“But when it’s time, it’s time. My time in the NFL has now come to an end,” Olsen said. “I’m excited for the next chapter and I’m excited that chapter involves the FOX family.”

Olsen is set to join FOX Sports in an analyst role for the 2021 season.