Look: Cam Newton’s Hat Choice Is Going Viral Today

Cam Newton: Heisman winner, NFL quarterback, one-time MVP and, of course, proud wearer of oversized hats.

Newton has never been afraid to bend the rules of fashion, especially during his press conferences. He did it again on Thursday.

The Panthers quarterback wore a hat about double the size of his head this afternoon. Apparently, the hat’s called a “Clark Kent Press Pass.”

If you’re confused, you’re not alone. Take a look.

Cam Newton wearing a Clark Kent Press Pass hat today. pic.twitter.com/zkoHYW92MG — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) November 18, 2021

If there’s anyone who can pull this off, it’s Cam Newton. He has a knack for bending the rules of fashion.

The Panthers quarterback is currently preparing for Sunday’s game against Washington and his former head coach, Ron Rivera. Newton figures to have a much more prominent role this Sunday than he did last.

Despite limited touches, the former NFL MVP still scored two touchdowns in the Panthers’ stunning 34-10 win over the Cardinals last Sunday.

Just a week earlier, Newton was sitting at home, watching football and eating a bowl of cereal.

“I’ll put it like this: this time last week, I was eating a bowl of cereal. You feel me? So, I told coach [Matt] Rhule it would never happen again,” Newton said, via NFL.com. “So, that just puts things into perspective. After going to church, being with my children and really not even watching football; it was just about maximizing the person I need to be and so for that it was just all a rush of emotions. But yet I know a lot of people in the media, the titles of the newspapers, the blogs, they want to make it about me and it’s not about me and I keep sayin’ this. This was an impeccable team win.”