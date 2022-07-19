Look: Details Have Emerged From Baker Mayfield's Contract

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

In order for the Baker Mayfield trade between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns to go through, the former No. 1 pick needed to accept a minor pay cut.

Mayfield had $3.5 million trimmed from his contract. The Browns agreed to pay $10.5 million of his salary, whereas the Panthers agreed to pay the remaining $5 million.

Luckily for Mayfield, he'll have a chance to earn that money back.

Mayfield's contract is structured in a way where he can earn $3.5 million through a variety of incentives.

For starters, Mayfield needs to play at least 75 percent of the regular season snaps for the Panthers. A lot of his incentives are based on team success though, like winning 10 games or making it past the NFC Divisional Round.

There are also some incentives connected to Mayfield's completion percentage. That might be his best bet.

Here are all of the incentives listed in Mayfield's contract:

Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job in Carolina.

If Mayfield wins the starting gig, he'll get to face the Browns in Week 1.