Look: Kyler Murray Has 2-Word Reaction To Baker Mayfield Trade

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals hug following the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray once had Baker Mayfield's back as his teammate at the University of Oklahoma.

After Mayfield was traded on Tuesday, Murray made sure to let him know he still has his back.

Following reports of Mayfield being dealt to the Carolina Panthers, Murray tweeted a two-word message to the former No. 1 overall pick.

Murray is pulling for his fellow Sooner, who very much needs to "work out" in his second NFL act. After a promising start, Mayfield's career has sputtered and could use a revival.

The Browns have given up on him, opting to put all their eggs in the Deshaun Watson basket with only Jacoby Brissett as insurance policy. Now, the Panthers are willing to give Mayfield another shot.

Mayfield was not healthy for pretty much all of last season in Cleveland. If he is in top form this year, he should be able to beat out Sam Darnold for the starting job in Carolina.

What he does with that opportunity will determine the trajectory his career will go in.