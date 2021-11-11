Look: LeBron James Has A Message For Cam Newton

As he sits out and recovers from his abdominal strain, LeBron James is keeping his eye on NFL news, such as Cam Newton signing back with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton agreed to a one-year deal with his old team today after sitting out the first half of the season on the free agent wire. The former No. 1 overall pick spent nine seasons with Carolina from 2011-19 before playing for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Just as he did for Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Rams, James had a message for Newton on Twitter.

“EXTREMELY HAPPY for Cam!! Back where it all started! Shine brother shine!!” he wrote.

EXTREMELY HAPPY for Cam!! Back where it all started! Shine brother shine!! ✨✨🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Newton’s reunion with the Panthers is a truly unlikely occurrence. The franchise released him in 2020, but after going through a year with Teddy Bridgewater and having Sam Darnold get hurt last weekend, decided they wanted a second chance with their former franchise QB.

Currently, the Panthers are 4-5 and a half game back of the Atlanta Falcons for the final wild card spot in the NFC.

Wouldn’t it be something if Cam winds up leading them to some wins–and a playoff berth–down the stretch?