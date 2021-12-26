Look: Matt Rhule’s Comment After Panthers Loss Is Going Viral

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is running out of excuses for his teams performing so poorly this season. But after today’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his comments were downright head-scratching.

Following the 32-6 drubbing against the Bucs, Rhule maintained that his development of the team is working. He asserted that it “takes time” to get where they want to be before using an odd analogy.

Rhule said that he talks to his team all the time about how rapper and music producer Jay-Z rose to the top. He pointed out that it took Jay-Z seven years and starting his own agency to rise to prominence.

“I believe it’s 1,000-percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize. As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z seven years. He had to start his own agency to become an overnight sensation. It takes time,” Rhule said.

As you can imagine, people are a little bit weirded out by that comparison. Some also pointed out that the Panthers’ ownership isn’t going to wait the same seven years that it took Jay-Z to get to the top:

Seven years to become an “overnight” sensation you say? — kipp heisterman (@kipppsta) December 26, 2021

Rhule publically admitting it might take ALL 7 years of his contract to produce a winner should make an owner any owner throw up in their mouths. You just announced to your customer that you plan on your product being terrible for 5 more years. — Cork (@Livermush3Eggs) December 26, 2021

Matt Rhule trying hard to relate to his players huh? Jay-Z also only needs one take for perfection… https://t.co/zZq6klzFe9 — Stank Bastard (@StankBastard) December 26, 2021

this metaphor does not apply unless Matt Rhule founds his own NFL team https://t.co/Ux5hquVdDH — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 26, 2021

there are penn state fans who would saw their arms off to get this guy to be penn state’s coach tomorrow https://t.co/yisB5DUmPI — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) December 26, 2021

Them: "Why did you lose in the fantasy playoffs again?" Us: "It took Jay-Z seven years." https://t.co/FNo3XCTpEg — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 26, 2021

It’s been a rough couple of years for Matt Rhule since being hired by the Panthers. After going 5-11 in 2020, he’s just 5-10 this year due in large part to injuries and instability at quarterback.

Rhule has already fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady after just 1.5 seasons, and the Panthers look no closer to returning to the playoffs than when they hired him.

Is Matt Rhule still a good fit for the Carolina Panthers? Or is he out of touch?