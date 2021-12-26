The Spun

Look: Matt Rhule’s Comment After Panthers Loss Is Going Viral

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is running out of excuses for his teams performing so poorly this season. But after today’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his comments were downright head-scratching.

Following the 32-6 drubbing against the Bucs, Rhule maintained that his development of the team is working. He asserted that it “takes time” to get where they want to be before using an odd analogy.

Rhule said that he talks to his team all the time about how rapper and music producer Jay-Z rose to the top. He pointed out that it took Jay-Z seven years and starting his own agency to rise to prominence.

“I believe it’s 1,000-percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize. As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z seven years. He had to start his own agency to become an overnight sensation. It takes time,” Rhule said.

As you can imagine, people are a little bit weirded out by that comparison. Some also pointed out that the Panthers’ ownership isn’t going to wait the same seven years that it took Jay-Z to get to the top:

It’s been a rough couple of years for Matt Rhule since being hired by the Panthers. After going 5-11 in 2020, he’s just 5-10 this year due in large part to injuries and instability at quarterback.

Rhule has already fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady after just 1.5 seasons, and the Panthers look no closer to returning to the playoffs than when they hired him.

Is Matt Rhule still a good fit for the Carolina Panthers? Or is he out of touch?

