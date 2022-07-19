Look: NFL Network Analyst's Comment On Baker Mayfield Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Is it possible that Baker Mayfield's stock has fallen so far that he might not be one of the 64 best QBs in the NFL from an arm talent perspective? One analyst certainly thinks so.

On Good Morning Football earlier today, NFL Network's Michael Robinson made it clear that he doesn't think Mayfield is one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the league and should not be starting.

But then, he took things a step further, saying that he thinks it's possible that there are at least 64 signal callers with better arm talent than Mayfield.

"I can make an argument that he might not be one of the top 64 arms in the National Football League," Robinson said. "I know people are going to come at me [for that]."

If we're being honest, this seems a bridge too far. Yes, Mayfield is coming off his worst season, and he has probably been overrated by many since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick.

However, it is highly unlikely that there are 64 quarterbacks around the NFL with better arm talent. Robinson is overestimating how good some of the backups--and maybe even a few starters--in this league are.