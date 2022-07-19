Look: NFL World Reacts To The Panthers' New Helmet

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 21: Brian Burns (53) defensive end of Carolina during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Carolina Panthers on November 21, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers will be sporting alternate helmets for their Nov. 10 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons. The team announced this news on Tuesday.

Carolina showed off a few pictures of its new black helmets on social media.

Most of the responses to the Panthers' announcement have been great. Fans believe they now have one of the best uniforms in football.

"These are pretty damn good looking," one fan said.

"I need one," another wrote.

"I’m glad the NFL relaxed on the helmet rules because so far they’ve looked good," a third fan said.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns believes the new helmets for the Panthers will "bring out the dog in them" this season.

"Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they're wearing," Burns said, via the team's official site. "Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side.

"When I saw this, I was like, 'This will be tough.' Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together."

Are you a fan of the Panthers' new helmet?