Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move.

Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was actually teammates with Mayfield in 2017. At that time, however, he was a redshirt.

It appears Rambo is happy that he's reuniting with Mayfield.

Carolina only traded a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. That selection could improve to a fourth-round pick depending on Mayfield's playing time this fall.

As part of this trade, the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season. The Panthers, meanwhile, will be on the hook for the remaining $8 million of his salary.

The Browns and Panthers will meet in Week 1. It'll be interesting to see how Mayfield performs against the team that drafted him.