Look: Sean Payton, Panthers Interview Set For New Date

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Panthers were initially set to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton this week. However, their meeting was put on hold due to a tragedy.

Following the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, the Panthers decided to postpone their interview with Payton.

Panthers owner Dave Tepper also happens to be the owner of Charlotte FC. He's understandably heartbroken by Walkes' death.

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Tepper said in a statement.

Although the Panthers postponed their interview with Payton, it sounds like they'll still get to meet with him at a later date.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers' interview with Payton is tentatively being rescheduled for Jan. 23.

Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos, Panthers and Texans over the past week.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post recently said Tepper would give Payton "just about anything he wants" to become the next head coach of the Panthers.

With that said, it'll be up to the Panthers to ace their interview with Payton.