Look: Video Of Panthers’ Kicking Situation Is Going Viral

The Carolina Panthers are dealing with an unfortunate situation after kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured in pregame warmups today in Buffalo.

Gonzalez had to be helped off the field after getting hurt and was officially ruled out shortly thereafter. As a result, the Panthers are going into this game without a kicker.

The team held an impromptu tryout of sorts for the position after Gonzalez went down, with backup quarterback P.J. Walker and others getting involved.

The results were not pretty.

Here it is pic.twitter.com/dw0XZj2LeT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2021

We’re going to assume that perhaps punter Lachlan Edwards will handle the kickoffs for the Panthers, and if the team scores a touchdown they will go for two. Field goals? Good luck with those.

After a 3-0 start, the Panthers’ 2021 season has fallen apart. They’re currently 5-8 and in last place in the NFC South.

We’re not expecting them to win today on the road against the Bills without a kicker either.