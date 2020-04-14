Luke Kuechly Named The Toughest QB He Ever Faced

Luke Kuechly surprised the entire NFL when he announced his retirement in January. The standout linebacker has been one of the best players in the league for almost a decade.

Over the course of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Kuechly faced a plethora of talented quarterbacks. On Tuesday afternoon, he revealed who’s the toughest gunslinger he’s ever faced.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the former Boston College superstar said that Drew Brees was the most challenging quarterback he ever played against.

Brees and Kuechly battled twice per year in the NFC South. It’s pretty clear the future Hall of Fame quarterback earned Kuechly’s respect.

Former #Panthers LB Luke Kuechly appeared on the @SiriusXMNFL radio show with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt last night and named #Saints QB Drew Brees as the most challenging quarterback he ever played against. — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) April 14, 2020

Obviously the fact that Brees and Kuechly became so familiar with each other is a strong reason for his choice. On the other hand, Kuechly’s comments are also a testament to how great Brees has been throughout his career.

This era has featured a bunch of great quarterbacks, and yet Brees stood above the rest of the pack in Kuechly’s eyes.

Whether you’re a fan of the Panthers or not, it’s unfortunate that Kuechly won’t be playing on Sundays anymore. Hopefully, he remains around the game of football and shares more intel from his time in the NFL.