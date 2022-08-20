Matt Corral Leaves Game With Injury: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Matt Corral #9 of the Carolina Panthers throws during the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matt Corral's second preseason game with the Carolina Panthers was cut short due to an injury.

During the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots, Corral injured his left foot. He was seen leaving the locker room with a walking boot.

Corral was scheduled to play the second and fourth quarters against the Patriots. He only made it through two series in the final quarter.

Prior to suffering the foot injury, Corral completed 9-of-15 pass attempts for 58 yards.

Panthers fans are understandably upset that Corral left Friday night's game with a foot injury.

One fan tweeted, "Why can't we have nice things for once?"

"We cannot have nice things in Carolina," another fan wrote. "I fear that this will be a redshirt season for Corral."

Could this injury to Corral open the door for P.J. Walker to stay on the roster? Some fans think so.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Friday night that Corral was undergoing X-rays. The results haven't been announced yet.

As of now, Corral's status for the Panthers' preseason finale is up in the air.