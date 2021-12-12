Matt Rhule Announces Decision On Panthers Quarterback

There doesn’t look to be a quarterback controversy in Carolina.

Even though Cam Newton was benched for a portion of the Panthers game, he will remain the team’s starter next week against the Bills.

Head coach Matt Rhule said as much after the game and also confirmed that he put P.J. Walker in because he had a better grasp of the team’s two-minute offense. He also confirmed that it was because the team was down multiple scores.

Atlanta ended up winning 29-21 to stay in the NFC’s playoff race. Quarterback Matt Ryan finished with 190 yards and one touchdown pass while Cordarrelle Patterson added a touchdown on the ground.

The Falcons also had a defensive touchdown in this contest, thanks to a pick-six from Mykal Walker. It was Walker’s first-career interception and it made the score 14-7 for a brief time.

Newton overall finished with 178 yards passing with no touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, he had 47 yards and one touchdown.

He’ll need to play much better next week if Carolina is to get an upset against Buffalo.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.