Matt Rhule Announces Decision On Panthers Quarterback Battle

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule cleared the air regarding his team's quarterback competition this Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Rhule revealed that he plans to keep splitting first-team reps between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield "for the immediate future."

Since training camp just started, the Panthers aren't in a hurry to name a starter for their Week 1 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Instead, the Panthers will let Darnold and Mayfield compete to see who deserves the first crack at the starting gig.

Darnold, who started 11 games for the Panthers in 2021, recently addressed the team's decision to acquire Mayfield via trade.

"That's not really my job to try to understand or evaluate why [the trade was made]. For me it's about competing," Darnold said. "At the end of the day, we all want to win as Panthers. We're all on the same team. And they're going to do whatever they feel like it's best for the team to win ball games this year."

There's no question that Darnold is saying all the right things this offseason. Whether or not he'll play up to his potential is a different story.

As for Mayfield, it may take him a few weeks to adjust to a new coaching staff and scheme.