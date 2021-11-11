Matt Rhule Announces Starting Quarterback For Sunday

The Carolina Panthers reunited with Cam Newton on Thursday, but their former franchise quarterback won’t be taking snaps this weekend.

Instead it will be P.J. Walker getting the starting nod in place of Sam Darnold, who will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks after fracturing his scapula in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Walker will be backed up by veteran Matt Barkley, who signed with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Walker has appeared in three games this season. His longest outing came in Week 7 against the New York Giants, when he relieved an ineffective Darnold and completed 3-of-14 passes for 33 yards in a 25-3 loss.

The Temple product played in four games for Carolina last year, making one start. He finished 32-of-56 passing for 368 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions on the season.

While he won’t be out there this weekend, it won’t be long before Newton supplants Walker as QB1. You don’t sign a former MVP who has not played this season in Week 10 if you don’t intend on using him.

In the meantime, it will be Walker against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.