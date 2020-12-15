Matt Rhule Announces Tough Update On Christian McCaffrey

This season has been so brutal for Christian McCaffrey that he’s only suited up three times this year. After dealing with a high-ankle sprain earlier in the season, the All-Pro tailback suffered a shoulder injury in his first game back.

Carolina’s coaching staff has stated multiple times this season that McCaffrey will return in 2020. However, the former first-round pick still isn’t ready to return to a full workload yet.

Matt Rhule told reporters this Tuesday that McCaffrey was limited in practice, but he’s not expected to play this weekend.

The Panthers are dealing with a short week since they’ll face the Packers on Saturday. They’re huge underdogs entering that game in large part because of Aaron Rodgers’ recent stretch of dominance.

In the event that McCaffrey misses yet another game, Mike Davis will be the starting running back for Carolina.

Christian McCaffrey was limited today. (Approximation as it was a walkthrough.) Matt Rhule says he's not expecting McCaffrey to play Saturday at Green Bay. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 15, 2020

McCaffrey has been productive when healthy this season. In just three games, McCaffrey has 225 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Panthers gave McCaffrey a four-year, $64 million contract prior to the 2020 season, so it’s really unfortunate he’s been banged up.

With the playoffs out of reach for the Panthers, it’s fair to wonder if McCaffrey will be held out until next season.