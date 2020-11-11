Matt Rhule Announces Week 10 Decision On Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey’s start for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 was his first game back since Week 2. Unfortunately, it was short-lived as he left the game with a shoulder injury.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Rhule didn’t have a whole lot of positive things to say about McCaffrey’s status. He confirmed that McCaffrey is out for this week and isn’t sure if he’ll be ready for next week.

Rhule said McCaffrey is “pretty much out for this week and we’ll see how it looks next week.” The Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, and then the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

In the meantime, Mike Davis will be Carolina’s next man up. Davis has 353 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards and four all-purpose touchdowns.

But while Davis is good, he’s no Christian McCaffrey.

In just three games, McCaffrey has 225 rushing yards and 149 receiving yards along with six all-purpose touchdowns. He leads the team in touchdowns and is fifth in yards from scrimmage despite playing only three games.

McCaffrey has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s elite running backs, and his historic 2019 season is further proof of that. Last year he became only the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

If McCaffrey can just stay healthy, he can turn the Panthers from a fringe playoff team into a bonafide contender very quickly.