Matt Rhule Comments On The Decision To Release Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers made a huge change to their quarterback room this offseason. Cam Newton’s time with the franchise is over, meanwhile Teddy Bridgewater’s tenure is just about ready to begin.

Carolina signed Bridgewater to a three-year deal once free agency began in March. Shortly after that decision, the front office released Newton. He still hasn’t found a new home up to this point.

On Wednesday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule addressed the team’s decision to move on from a former MVP in Newton. It’s pretty evident that Rhule is ready to turn the page.

“I think that as we move forward, this was the right time for us and we felt Teddy Bridgewater was the right fit for us,” Rhule told the media during his video conference call.

Rhule received a seven-year contract from the Panthers this offseason.

Moving on from such an influential player like Newton is a tough pill to swallow for Carolina fans, but it makes sense that Rhule would want to pick his own quarterback.

It should also be noted that Bridgewater is familiar with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s system.

Who do you think will win this breakup: Cam Newton or the Panthers?