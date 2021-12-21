Matt Rhule Has Honest Admission On Panthers’ QB Situation

With only three games remaining in the regular season, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is still searching for an answer at quarterback.

Sam Darnold showed some promise in the first month of the season, but he eventually became a turnover machine. Once he went down with a shoulder injury, the Panthers signed Cam Newton with the hope that he could revitalize his career.

As of right now, it’s fair to say Newton’s best days are behind him. The former MVP is 0-4 as the Panthers’ starting quarterback this season.

While discussing the Panthers’ quarterback situation on Monday, Rhule didn’t definitively announce a starter for Week 16.

“We’ll continue to coach Cam and keep building off all the good things he’s doing,” Rhule said, via ESPN. “We’ll find out about Sam today and his health. I’m not going to look into the future. No hypotheticals.”

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule praises Cam Newton, but leaves door open for Sam Darnold to re… – via @ESPN App https://t.co/ertKUl3owt — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 21, 2021

Rhule then hinted at Darnold getting another crack at the starting job. That is, of course, if he’s healthy.

“If Sam is healthy, we’ll practice him and see kind of where he’s at. It’s a good opportunity to shake some of the rust off him and see where he’s at in the process. I can’t speculate in terms of who will be the full-time guy this week until I have more information.”

The Panthers should announce a starter for Week 16 in the coming days. But first, Rhule wants to see what Darnold can do on the practice field.