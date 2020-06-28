NFL Head Coach Will ‘Consider’ Kneeling For The Anthem

A couple of notable NFL players have already stated that they will be kneeling for the national anthem during the 2020 regular season.

Will we have any head coaches doing the same? That remains to be seen, but one has admitted he is considering it.

Carolina Panthers first-year head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he will consider kneeling for the Star Spangled Banner in 2020.

“I would consider anything as we move forward,” Rhule said Thursday on a call with reporters. “I’m supportive of the cause. I’m supportive of the movement. I’m supportive of social justice. I think for every person, coach or player, that will be a very personal decision. I think it has to be made at the right time and the right reason for everybody.”

Rhule left Baylor for the NFL following the 2019 season. The 45-year-old head coach went 47–43 as a college football coach.

The former Bears’ head coach told reporters that he’s made it clear to his players that he will support them.

“I will support my players with whatever they do and then when the time comes I will really think deeply about what is the best thing for me and what is the best way I can show my support,” Rhule said.

Carolina is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 13.