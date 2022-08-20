Matt Rhule Not Ready To Name Panthers Starting QB Yet

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

At some point, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule will have to name a starting quarterback between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. However, that decision hasn't been made yet.

Following the Panthers' preseason showdown with the New England Patriots on Friday night, Rhule was asked if he's ready to name a starter for Week 1.

“Not yet,” Rhule said. “You know, not prepared for anything right now other than watching this tape. Like I said all along, when we know we know, and we’ll announce something when it’s right.”

On Friday night, neither Mayfield nor Darnold got any snaps at quarterback. Instead, the Panthers allowed P.J. Walker and Matt Corral battle for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Despite Rhule's comments, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and Joseph Person have reported that Mayfield is expected to be the Panthers' starting quarterback for their season opener.

Ironically enough, the Panthers will kick off the 2022 regular season against the Cleveland Browns. That could be a "revenge game" for Mayfield.

Until a starter is officially announced, Mayfield and Darnold will have to compete for the gig in practice.