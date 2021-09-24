The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Matt Rhule Offers Unfortunate Update On Rookie CB Jaycee Horn

New Orleans Saints v Carolina PanthersCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers improved their record to 3-0 on Thursday night, but their latest victory was a costly one. Not only did they lose star running back Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury, rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn had to be carted off the field.

During the third quarter of last night’s game, Horn went down with a foot injury. He immediately called for help once he landed on the turf.

Carolina quickly ruled out Horn for the rest of the game, so the fan base assumed that it was a serious injury for the eighth overall pick. The latest update on Horn’s health is quite unfortunate.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Horn “broke some bones in his foot” on Thursday night. There’s no timeline for his return right now.

Rhule doesn’t believe it’s a Lisfranc injury for Horn. That’s somewhat good news since those type of injuries can linger for a long time.

Horn’s injury will put pressure on Donte Jackson and Keith Taylor to carry the secondary.

Although he’s just a rookie, Horn has shown that he belongs in the NFL. In his first three games, the South Carolina product has five total tackles and an interception.

The Panthers should have an update on Horn’s recovery timeline later this week. Hopefully, he’ll return to the field at some point later this year.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.