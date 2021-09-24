Matt Rhule Offers Unfortunate Update On Rookie CB Jaycee Horn

The Carolina Panthers improved their record to 3-0 on Thursday night, but their latest victory was a costly one. Not only did they lose star running back Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury, rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn had to be carted off the field.

During the third quarter of last night’s game, Horn went down with a foot injury. He immediately called for help once he landed on the turf.

Carolina quickly ruled out Horn for the rest of the game, so the fan base assumed that it was a serious injury for the eighth overall pick. The latest update on Horn’s health is quite unfortunate.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Horn “broke some bones in his foot” on Thursday night. There’s no timeline for his return right now.

Rhule doesn’t believe it’s a Lisfranc injury for Horn. That’s somewhat good news since those type of injuries can linger for a long time.

Jayce Horn “broke some bones in his foot” per Matt Rhule. Sounds like it could be a couple of bones and Rhule doesn’t know the timeline right now — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 24, 2021

Horn’s injury will put pressure on Donte Jackson and Keith Taylor to carry the secondary.

Although he’s just a rookie, Horn has shown that he belongs in the NFL. In his first three games, the South Carolina product has five total tackles and an interception.

The Panthers should have an update on Horn’s recovery timeline later this week. Hopefully, he’ll return to the field at some point later this year.