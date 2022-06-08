Matt Rhule Praises Sam Darnold: NFL Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

On paper, the Carolina Panthers' quarterback room isn't exactly loaded with talent. And yet, head coach Matt Rhule sounds very confident in Sam Darnold.

Speaking to reporters this Wednesday, Rhule said that Darnold was "outstanding" in practice.

“I thought Sam was outstanding today,” Rhule said, via ProFootballTalk. “Probably his best practice since he’s been here.”

Rhule added that Darnold has shown growth when it comes to minimizing the amount of errant throws he makes.

NFL fans, however, still aren't sold on Darnold.

Last season, Darnold complete 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Darnold, who is on the final year of his rookie contract, is set to make $18.858 million this upcoming season.

The Panthers will need Darnold to replicate the success he had in the first three weeks of the 2021 regular season for a full 17-game stretch. If not, it could be another long year for Rhule's squad.