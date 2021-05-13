Matt Rhule Responds To Teddy Bridgewater’s Practice Comment

Teddy Bridgewater caught the attention of the NFL on Wednesday with some interesting comments about the Carolina Panthers practice process. In an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, the recently traded quarterback shared that his old team didn’t go over some key in-game situations.

“That organization will have to practice different things in different ways,” Bridgewater said. “One of the things we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice 2-minute really, we didn’t practice red zone.”

NFL fans weren’t sure what to make of the 28-year-old’s comments, but Matt Rhule had his own response on Monday night. The Panthers head coach didn’t want to speak ill of Bridgewater, but did his best to defend his practice methods.

“I feel really good about the way we practice and our process,” Rhule said, per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer.

Matt Rhule says he's never going to speak badly about a former player. He's sorry that Teddy doesn't feel the same way, but "I feel really good about the way we practice and our process." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) May 13, 2021

It’s unclear whether or not Bridgewater’s comments were true, but regardless, it’s interesting to see him speak out about his former team. The Panthers and the 28-year-old quarterback seemed to end things cordially, but it’s possible that there’s some lingering animosity after all.

Bridgewater landed on the Denver Broncos this offseason after Carolina traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. In Denver, the 28-year-old will get another opportunity to be an NFL starter.

“New beginning, new opportunities and just an opportunity just to come in,” Bridgewater said, via the Broncos’ official website. “It’s a great football team, some great pieces here. And I think I have the opportunity to come in and fit right in with those guys.”

Meanwhile, Rhule will get to work with Darnold and hope that his new quarterback approves of his practice methods.