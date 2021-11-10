Matt Rhule Reveals How Long QB Sam Darnold Will Be Out

The Carolina Panthers will be without quarterback Sam Darnold for the foreseeable future after he suffered a fractured scapula.

Darnold will be out 4-to-6 weeks. according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The fourth-year signal caller injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

With Darnold sidelined, Carolina will turn to backup option P.J. Walker as its starter, beginning with this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rhule is hopeful he will have Darnold back at some point this season.

After being acquired via trade with the New York Jets back in the spring, Darnold got off to a strong start in 2021. He connected on three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores as the Panthers started 3-0.

Since then, however, the former No. 3 overall pick has struggled immensely. In his last six starts, Darnold has thrown only four touchdowns against 10 interceptions as Carolina has gone 1-5.

The Panthers picked up Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022, so they have him under contract for one more season, However, given how he’s been hampered by injuries and ineffective play this fall, it will be interesting to see if the team opts to simply move on this offseason.