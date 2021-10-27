The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Matt Rhule Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Speculation

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, a report indicated the Carolina Panthers were pulling out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are “not expected to pursue” Watson at this time. He left the door open for Carolina to go after Watson in the offseason – if his off-field issues are resolved.

With that in mind, reporters asked Panthers head coach Matt Rhule about current starting quarterback Sam Darnold. Rhule expressed confidence in Darnold, despite his recent struggles.

“For me right now, I’m focused on this week and trying to to beat Atlanta,” Rhule said. “Feel really good about Sam.”

Rhule made it clear Darnold needs to play better, though.

“Obviously wasn’t a great game this past game,” Rhule added. “At the end of the day, when Sam goes back and watches himself or our whole team goes back and watches themselves against the New Orleans Saints, we see exactly what he is and was and can be, and we’ve just got to get back to that spot. Obviously, as you know, I can’t comment on any other player. I’m focused on Sam and getting him back to the level he was playing at. I think that has to be everyone’s focus.”

For now, Rhule and the Panthers need Darnold and need him to play well. After a 3-0 start to the season where Darnold looked like an MVP candidate, he’s taken a massive step back during Carolina’s 0-4 run.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.