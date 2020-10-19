Matt Rhule Shares The Latest On RB Christian McCaffrey

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since a serious ankle injury he suffered in Week 2. Unfortunately, head coach Matt Rhule isn’t too optimistic on his return timeline.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rhule didn’t have an answer as to when McCaffrey might return from his injury. He doesn’t know whether McCaffrey might come back this week, next week or even the week after. All Rhule could do was express his hopes that he returns soon.

“I’m hopeful we get him back soon,” Rhule said. “I’d love to have him.”

McCaffrey had an explosive start to the 2020 season, picking up right where he left off last year. In just over seven quarters of football, he had 156 rushing yards, four touchdowns and 67 receiving yards.

The Panthers have done well in navigating their way through the season without him though. They’re 3-1 over the last four games, boasting a top-15 offense and defense on the season.

But there’s little doubt that the Panthers are a significantly better team with Christian McCaffrey. Last year he became only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

His offensive output was one of the main reasons the Carolina Panthers won any games last year, let alone five.

At 3-3 on the season, the NFC South and the playoffs are well within their control. Getting there will be at least a little easier as soon as McCaffrey is healthy.