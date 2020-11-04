The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Matt Rhule Shares What He’s Seen From Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball against the Detroit Lions.DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Running back Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are hoping to get star running back Christian McCaffrey back this Sunday against Kansas City. McCaffrey has not played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury.

McCaffrey returned to practice last week but wasn’t healthy enough to be active for Thursday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He could be ready to go this weekend though, provided he continues to heal.

First-year Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that McCaffrey has looked like himself since returning to the team.

“He looked like Christian. He looked good, sharp. We’ll see how his body responds,” Rhule said via Joe Person of The Athletic.

McCaffrey rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries in the first two games of the 2020 season. In his absence, Mike Davis has performed well for Carolina.

The Panthers (3-5) will take on the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Carolina has lost three straight games, while the defending Super Bowl champions have won three in a row.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.