Matt Rhule Sends Clear Message About Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers have been linked to a handful of quarterbacks this offseason, leading to a ton of speculation about Teddy Bridgewater‘s future with the team.

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers last offseason. He didn’t really live up to that contract in his first year as the full-time starter, finishing the 2020 season with 3,733 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Carolina has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Deshaun Watson, but a blockbuster trade isn’t imminent at this time.

Though it seems like the Panthers are looking for an upgrade at quarterback this year, head coach Matt Rhule made some interesting comments about Bridgewater during a press conference this Wednesday.

“He’s our quarterback,” Rhule told reporters. “Nothing’s changed since the offseason.”

Rhule also called Bridgewater a “tremendous professional” and “tremendous person” when discussing the recent rumors.

Matt Rhule calls Teddy Bridgewater a “tremendous professional, and a tremendous person,” regarding all the rumors. “He’s our quarterback. Nothing’s changed since the offseason." — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 10, 2021

While the Panthers clearly have admiration and respect for Bridgewater, the reality is they’re in the market for a star quarterback.

Earlier this year, Carolina was willing to part ways with the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft to land Matthew Stafford. The front office wouldn’t do that if it was absolutely comfortable with Bridgewater.

Panthers owner David Tepper has expressed his desire for an elite quarterback. We’ll see if they can pull off a major deal whether it’s in free agency or the draft.