Matt Rhule Uses 1-Word To Describe Mindset With Christian McCaffrey

It’s been two weeks since Christian McCaffrey last took to the football field.

The superstar running back has been out since the Panthers’ Week 3 game versus Houston on Sept. 23 because of a hamstring strain.

There was optimism McCaffrey would be able to give it a go this weekend, but wound up being a late scratch. The Panthers, meanwhile, fell 21-18 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his press conference on Monday, head coach Matt Rhule used one word to describe his and the Panthers’ mindset regarding McCaffrey: “Hopeful.”

The good news is that Christian McCaffrey practiced, albeit on a limited basis, last week.

His status is still in question ahead of the Panthers’ Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.