Matt Rhule Uses 1-Word To Describe Mindset With Christian McCaffrey

It’s been two weeks since Christian McCaffrey last took to the football field.
The superstar running back has been out since the Panthers’ Week 3 game versus Houston on Sept. 23 because of a hamstring strain.
There was optimism McCaffrey would be able to give it a go this weekend, but wound up being a late scratch. The Panthers, meanwhile, fell 21-18 at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.
During his press conference on Monday, head coach Matt Rhule used one word to describe his and the Panthers’ mindset regarding McCaffrey: “Hopeful.”
— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 11, 2021
The good news is that Christian McCaffrey practiced, albeit on a limited basis, last week.
His status is still in question ahead of the Panthers’ Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
“The Panthers running back practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday, but is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Eagles,” the team announced via Panthers.com. “McCaffrey said Thursday he felt ‘really good,’ and thought he had a chance to play this weekend.”
The Panthers are obviously an entirely different offense when Christian McCaffrey is on the field. He also alleviates the pressure on Sam Darnold’s shoulders.
Darnold was unable to lead the Panthers to a comeback victory against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. There’s no doubt McCaffrey would have helped such a task.
Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers are “hopeful” McCaffrey will play against the Vikings this Sunday.