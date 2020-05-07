Matt Rhule’s First Panthers Game Is Reportedly Set

Matt Rhule will open his tenure as the Carolina Panthers’ head coach at home, according to multiple reports.

The full 2020 NFL schedule will be released tonight, but matchups are leaking out ahead of time. The Athletic’s Joe Person and Vic Tafur have both reported that the Panthers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

This would be the third-straight home opener for the Panthers. Carolina actually lost its first two games of the 2019 season at home, falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. The Panthers finished with a 5-11 record.

In 2018, the Panthers took down the Dallas Cowboys at home in their opening game. That year, Carolina started 6-2 before imploding in the second half of the season and finishing 7-9.

The Matt Rhule era in Carolina will begin at home in Week 1 vs the Las Vegas Raiders, as @VicTafur strongly suggested. This assumes of course that there is a season and it starts on time. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 7, 2020

After a successful tenure at Baylor, Rhule was hired by Carolina in January. The franchise is paying him big bucks to turn things around: Rhule’s seven-year deal is valued at $60 million.

Many expect some sort of rebuilding period for the Panthers under Rhule. The team signed free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this offseason before focusing solely on defense in the draft.

We will keep you posted throughout the day and evening as the 2020 NFL schedule is unveiled.