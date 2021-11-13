New Details Emerge From Cam Newton’s Contract With Panthers

On Thursday, the Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Cam Newton. Moments ago, ESPN’s Field Yates revealed a full breakdown of Newton’s latest contract.

Newton’s base salary for the rest of the 2021 season will be $2.25 million fully guaranteed. He’ll also receive a $2.25 million signing bonus.

Although some of the incentives will be hard to reach, the Panthers will give Newton a roster bonus of $187,500 per game. If he suits up against the Cardinals this Sunday, he’ll receive his first bonus.

The Panthers also included playoff-related incentives in Newton’s contract. He’ll receive a $500,000 bonus for each win the Panthers have this postseason. That being said, Matt Rhule has a lot of work to do if he’s going to lead his squad to the playoffs.

In the rare event that Newton leads the Panthers to a Super Bowl win and is named the MVP of that game, he’ll receive an additional $2.5 million.

Overall, Newton’s contract with the Panthers has a max value of $10 million.

Newton spoke to the media on Friday about his return to Carolina. He made it very clear that he’s there to win football games.

“This ain’t for no ploy. This ain’t for no ticket sales. This ain’t for no Cinderella story,” Newton said, via ESPN. “It’s to win football games. That’s pretty much what’s on my heart, and that’s how I’m going about it.”

As of now, the expectation is that Newton will not play this Sunday against the Cardinals.