New Details Emerge From Christian McCaffrey's Injury

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball in front of the defense of Emmanuel Ogbah #90 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was added to the team's injury report with a shin issue on Thursday.

Immediately, this news probably brought back bad memories for Panthers fans and anyone who has had McCaffrey on their fantasy football team the last two seasons. Injuries have limited the versatile 2019 All-Pro to 10 total games the past two years.

The good news is this current problem McCaffrey is dealing with is extremely minor. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that a cleat cut McCaffrey's shin, so he was added to the report.

The issue did not prevent CMC from being a full participant in Thursday's session.

If the Panthers are going to return to the playoffs in 2022, they are going to need McCaffrey to be healthy and active for most of the season, if not all of it.

Hopefully, a scratched up shin is the worst thing he'll have to deal with this year.