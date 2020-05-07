NFL Analyst Names 1 Team He’d Pick To ‘Surprise’ Everyone

The Panthers made a whole lot of changes this offseason. Despite ushering in a rookie head coach and new starting quarterback, NFL analyst Matt Miller thinks Carolina could be a “surprise” team in 2020.

Matt Rhule is set to take over for the Panthers after the organization let go of long-time head coach Ron Rivera. Rhule has plenty to prove after spending just seven years as a college football head coach.

But it’s tough to ignore the incredibly quick turnaround Baylor had with Rhule at the helm. The Panthers are hoping for a similar turnaround after a 5-11 showing in 2019. Fortunately, Rhule has help in his attempt to right the ship.

Teddy Bridgewater is getting another shot as he’s set to start for the Panthers in 2020. The former Vikings starter could help the Carolina rebuild go faster than expected. Miller has plenty of optimism for the Panthers this upcoming season, as expressed in the tweet below:

The Panthers may perform better than expected in 2020. But it’s highly unlikely they’ll emerge as the NFC South champion.

The Saints are expected to win the division – a division which now features Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. Bridgewater will have to play lights out if the Panthers hope to compete for the division crown.

Either way, with Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey in the backfield defenses will have major issues with the Carolina offense in 2020.